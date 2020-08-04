Duality Advisers LP Makes New $197,000 Investment in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 212.5% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,329,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 40.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,941,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,026 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 160.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,789,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,432,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in Mosaic by 42.1% during the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 4,210,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,567 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. Mosaic Co has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $24.54.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mosaic Co will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOS. UBS Group raised their price target on Mosaic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.47.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Recommended Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.