Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Nahar now expects that the company will earn $1.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories’ FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on RDY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

RDY stock opened at $60.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.91 and its 200 day moving average is $47.92. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $60.95.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 18.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,719.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 54.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 2,539.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3304 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.68%.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

