Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $220.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.23 million. On average, analysts expect Donnelley Financial Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $304.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

