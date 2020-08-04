Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

BOOM has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Dmc Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Dmc Global from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dmc Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.25.

BOOM stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average of $30.45. Dmc Global has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $54.11. The firm has a market cap of $435.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Dmc Global had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $43.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dmc Global will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dmc Global by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Dmc Global by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dmc Global by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dmc Global by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 31,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dmc Global by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares in the last quarter.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

