Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (DJW) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 6th

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, July 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $531.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.32, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$2.82. Djerriwarrh Investments has a 1-year low of A$2.02 ($1.38) and a 1-year high of A$3.74 ($2.56).

In other news, insider Graham Goldsmith bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.65 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of A$132,500.00 ($90,753.42).

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited is a self managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of Australia. It employs a combination of in-house and external research to make its investments. Djerriwarrh Investments Limited was founded in November 1989 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

