Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.59). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.79% and a negative net margin of 213.04%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.61 million. On average, analysts expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRNA. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.27.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $91,821.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $171,966.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,016.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,856 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

