Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.01 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.16. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.50 to $50.50 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,395.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.