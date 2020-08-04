Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 20.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Diageo by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,006,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,221,000 after buying an additional 187,251 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,211,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 295.0% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 970,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,379,000 after acquiring an additional 724,851 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 968,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,053,000 after purchasing an additional 86,009 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 927,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,866,000 after buying an additional 18,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO opened at $148.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $86.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.63. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $176.22.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEO. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Diageo from $166.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

