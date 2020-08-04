Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 2,700 by Royal Bank of Canada

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been given a GBX 2,700 ($33.23) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,150 ($26.46) to GBX 2,600 ($32.00) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,190 ($39.26) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,983.89 ($36.72).

LON DGE opened at GBX 2,881 ($35.45) on Tuesday. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 26.73 ($0.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,633.50 ($44.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $67.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,775.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,808.43.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,806 ($34.53) per share, with a total value of £8,277.70 ($10,186.68). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 304 shares of company stock valued at $852,848.

Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

