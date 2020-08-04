Deutsche Bank Increases Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Price Target to $26.00

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.06% from the company’s current price.

SEM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Select Medical from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Select Medical from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Select Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Select Medical stock opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 49,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $849,644.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,601,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,361,357.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Select Medical by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Select Medical by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,494 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,418,000 after purchasing an additional 33,949 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

