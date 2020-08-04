Deutsche Bank Boosts KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $195.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.09% from the stock’s current price.

KLAC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KLA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on KLA from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.41.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $207.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.72. KLA has a 52-week low of $110.19 and a 52-week high of $209.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 37,266 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $6,295,718.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,032,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 136 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $26,460.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,932 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,193. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in KLA by 246.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 74.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 441.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of KLA by 88.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

