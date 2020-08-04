Desjardins Weighs in on TFI International Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFI) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for TFI International in a report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

