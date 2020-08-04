Desjardins Comments on Alaris Royalty Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:AD)

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alaris Royalty in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.62.

Get Alaris Royalty alerts:

AD has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alaris Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alaris Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$21.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of TSE AD opened at C$13.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.10. The firm has a market cap of $472.56 million and a PE ratio of -27.33. Alaris Royalty has a 1 year low of C$5.83 and a 1 year high of C$23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.24, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$33.97 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Alaris Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -314.30%.

About Alaris Royalty

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.