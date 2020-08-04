DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XRAY. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

XRAY opened at $44.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.76, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.61.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $873.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.00 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

In other news, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $482,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,219 shares in the company, valued at $830,472.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $115,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,004.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.