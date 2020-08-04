Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 28,542,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $814,331,000 after buying an additional 188,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,287,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,193,000 after buying an additional 130,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,835,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,543,000 after buying an additional 655,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after buying an additional 1,979,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,033,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,076,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $62.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.63.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

