DCP Midstream (DCP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect DCP Midstream to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported ($2.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($3.13). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. DCP Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DCP Midstream to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DCP opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. DCP Midstream has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $28.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 3.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.64%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DCP. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

