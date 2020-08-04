DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $155,000 Stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Mosaic by 964.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Mosaic by 65.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 117.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 170.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic stock opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. Mosaic Co has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $24.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mosaic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mosaic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.47.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

