Datadog (DDOG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Datadog to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $131.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Datadog to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $95.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.23. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -637.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Datadog has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $98.99.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $936,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,471.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $542,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,018,318 shares of company stock valued at $239,785,538. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. FBN Securities started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.79.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

