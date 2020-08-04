Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $202.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

Get Dassault Systemes alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $183.81 on Friday. Dassault Systemes has a 12-month low of $113.37 and a 12-month high of $187.67. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 84.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.25 and a 200 day moving average of $160.77.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Dassault Systemes had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dassault Systemes will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASTY. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dassault Systemes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 15,524 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Dassault Systemes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systemes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dassault Systemes (DASTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systemes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systemes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.