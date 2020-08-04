DA Davidson Boosts Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $269.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $256.00 to $269.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s previous close.

CLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.54.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $231.96 on Tuesday. Clorox has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $238.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.36.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.42. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clorox will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 7,955 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.72, for a total transaction of $1,620,592.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,173.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total transaction of $1,653,806.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,645.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,980 shares of company stock worth $12,542,695. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 206,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,847 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 128,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,779,000 after acquiring an additional 40,595 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Clorox by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 743,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,177,000 after acquiring an additional 55,499 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter worth about $235,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

