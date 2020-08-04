DA Davidson Boosts Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $269.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $256.00 to $269.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s previous close.
CLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.54.
Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $231.96 on Tuesday. Clorox has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $238.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.36.
In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 7,955 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.72, for a total transaction of $1,620,592.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,173.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total transaction of $1,653,806.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,645.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,980 shares of company stock worth $12,542,695. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 206,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,847 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 128,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,779,000 after acquiring an additional 40,595 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Clorox by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 743,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,177,000 after acquiring an additional 55,499 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter worth about $235,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.
