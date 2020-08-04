CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Nomura restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.06.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $337.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.60.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.60. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.83% and a negative return on equity of 99.72%. The business had revenue of $49.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.93 million. Equities analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 36,000 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 208,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,069 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 720,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 24.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.