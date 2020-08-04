CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $49.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.93 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 99.72% and a negative net margin of 97.83%. On average, analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CTMX opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $15.44.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

