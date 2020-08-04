CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CymaBay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.38.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.60 and a current ratio of 15.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. As a group, analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 964.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 384,920 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 121,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 16,303 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

