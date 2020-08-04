Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.47-5.72 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35-2.4 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on CW. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Shares of CW stock opened at $91.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $149.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.35.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $550.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

