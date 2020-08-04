Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) Announces Earnings Results

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Curo Group had a return on equity of 228.06% and a net margin of 9.62%.

Shares of CURO stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. Curo Group has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $285.12 million, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 3.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CURO. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Curo Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curo Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

