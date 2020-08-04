Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) Receives $16.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of analysts have commented on CURO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Curo Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th.

CURO opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14. Curo Group has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 3.33.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Curo Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 228.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Curo Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Curo Group by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Curo Group by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in Curo Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Curo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in Curo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. 33.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

