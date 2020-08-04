CoStar Group Inc to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CoStar Group in a report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the technology company will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.60.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CSGP. Citigroup increased their target price on CoStar Group from $700.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CoStar Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $660.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $791.08.

Shares of CSGP opened at $835.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.83 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $719.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $664.66. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $500.24 and a fifty-two week high of $939.00. The company has a quick ratio of 14.01, a current ratio of 14.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.