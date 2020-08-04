Core-Mark (CORE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Core-Mark to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CORE opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. Core-Mark has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

