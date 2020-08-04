Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRBP. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.95.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $6.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $492.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $8.78.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.91% and a negative net margin of 207.87%. The business had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 48.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

