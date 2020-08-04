Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart stock opened at $93.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Copart has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $104.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $550.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.05 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $7,672,184.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,304.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $1,783,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after acquiring an additional 62,959 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Copart by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 155,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after buying an additional 35,488 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Copart by 22.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Copart by 7.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.