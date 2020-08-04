Copa (CPA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Copa (NYSE:CPA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Copa to post earnings of ($3.37) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.42. Copa had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $595.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Copa to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CPA opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. Copa has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $116.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.91.
About Copa
Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.
