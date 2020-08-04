Consolidated Edison (ED) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Consolidated Edison to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 4.15-4.35 EPS.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Consolidated Edison to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

NYSE ED opened at $75.91 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,633.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 2,533 shares of company stock worth $183,114 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.42.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.