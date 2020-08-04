CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.90 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CONMED in a research report issued on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.74. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.88. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $157.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. CONMED’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CONMED from $136.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

CONMED stock opened at $82.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. CONMED has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $116.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in CONMED by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,947 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of CONMED by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 22.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CONMED by 17.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

In other CONMED news, EVP Daniel Jonas sold 4,349 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $359,488.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wilfredo Ruiz-Caban sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $813,556.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,055.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

