COMPASS GRP PLC/S’s (CMPGY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. COMPASS GRP PLC/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of CMPGY stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $26.87. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

