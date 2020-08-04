CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommVault Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Lake Street Capital upgraded CommVault Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CommVault Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.17.

Shares of CVLT opened at $44.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 629.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 0.78. CommVault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.87 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 0.51%. CommVault Systems’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CommVault Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CommVault Systems by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in CommVault Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

