Commscope (COMM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a positive return on equity of 32.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Commscope to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of COMM opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. Commscope has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $15.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Commscope in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Commscope in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Commscope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Commscope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

