Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Short Interest Down 12.9% in July

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the June 30th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Tom Hulbert purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $87,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,737.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 5,587 shares of company stock valued at $127,004 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the second quarter worth about $7,568,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 47.0% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 466,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,218,000 after buying an additional 149,190 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.8% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 16.5% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 233,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,607,000 after buying an additional 32,980 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.1% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 504,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,299,000 after buying an additional 80,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.47. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $159.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

