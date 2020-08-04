Colliers International Group (CIG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of C$1.89 and a 12-month high of C$47.85.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.

In other news, Director Peter F. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.50, for a total transaction of C$123,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at C$536,250.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

