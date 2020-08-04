Colfax (CFX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Colfax to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $816.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.17 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Colfax to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $30.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.51. Colfax has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $39.30.

CFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colfax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.09.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 6,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $189,744.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,684.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 19,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $600,599.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,274.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,358 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

