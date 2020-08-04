Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Coherus Biosciences to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 190.82%. The business had revenue of $116.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. On average, analysts expect Coherus Biosciences to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Coherus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $273,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mats Wahlstrom sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $3,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,217. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

