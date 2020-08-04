CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.64-2.68 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.64-2.68 EPS.

NYSE CMS opened at $62.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 2,769 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $149,969.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,428.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $99,893.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,418.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,111 shares of company stock valued at $449,511. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.50 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

