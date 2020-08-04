CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Holdings Raised by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 12.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at $930,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 147,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 8.0% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 356,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,845,000 after acquiring an additional 26,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.03.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $62.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.96.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.68%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $99,893.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,418.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $48,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,969.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,111 shares of company stock worth $449,511. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

