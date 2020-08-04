Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Raised to $197.00 at Morgan Stanley

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $193.00 to $197.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.07% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on CLX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $256.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.85.
Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $231.96 on Tuesday. Clorox has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $238.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.06 and a 200-day moving average of $191.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.
In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total transaction of $1,050,890.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,381.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,980 shares of company stock worth $12,542,695. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Clorox by 242.8% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $1,149,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.
