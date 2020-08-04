Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Raised to $197.00 at Morgan Stanley

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $193.00 to $197.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CLX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $256.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.85.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $231.96 on Tuesday. Clorox has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $238.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.06 and a 200-day moving average of $191.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.42. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Clorox will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total transaction of $1,050,890.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,381.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,980 shares of company stock worth $12,542,695. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Clorox by 242.8% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $1,149,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

