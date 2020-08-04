Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Clearfield from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Clearfield from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Clearfield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Clearfield from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.75.

NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $18.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $256.89 million, a P/E ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.19. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $19.09.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.00%. On average, analysts predict that Clearfield will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Clearfield by 122.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Clearfield by 9.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

