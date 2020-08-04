Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Clearfield from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Clearfield from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Clearfield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Clearfield from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.75.
NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $18.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $256.89 million, a P/E ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.19. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $19.09.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Clearfield by 122.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Clearfield by 9.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.
About Clearfield
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
