Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $242.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $225.25 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Cirrus Logic updated its Q2 2021 After-Hours guidance to EPS.

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $74.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $91.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRUS. Cowen lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Cirrus Logic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

In other news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 97,148 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $6,967,454.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,121,603.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 12,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,736.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

