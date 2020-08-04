Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $242.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.25 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Cirrus Logic updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $74.49 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $91.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,736.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 97,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $6,967,454.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,121,603.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

