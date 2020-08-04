CIBC Increases ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Price Target to $46.00

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ACLLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from $45.50 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday.

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.08. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $41.49.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

