Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Stake Increased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 15.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,144.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 296.3% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $126.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.69. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CB shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

