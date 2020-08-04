Chromadex (CDXC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Chromadex to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 million. Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 132.48% and a negative net margin of 58.73%. On average, analysts expect Chromadex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chromadex alerts:

Shares of Chromadex stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $311.08 million, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Chromadex has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27.

CDXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Chromadex in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Chromadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chromadex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.