Choice Hotels International (CHH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Choice Hotels International to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 385.30%. The business had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Choice Hotels International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CHH opened at $82.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.62. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $46.25 and a twelve month high of $109.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

